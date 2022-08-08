ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – Special agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested a 21-year-old Ada man following a child pornography investigation.

The OSBI ICAC Task Force investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded multiple cyber tips to the OSBI.

NCMEC received information from several social media platforms that a user had uploaded suspected child pornography on multiple occasions.

The IP address connected to the uploads returned to the home of 21-year-old Roy Gutierrez in Ada, Oklahoma.

A search warrant was served at Gutierrez’s home on August 5, 2022.

When the special agents examined Gutierrez’s electronics, multiple photos and videos that contained child pornography were found.

Pontotoc County Jail

He was arrested and booked into the Pontotoc County Jail.

Gutierrez is facing charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

If you suspect a child is being sexually abused or exploited, contact the OSBI or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.