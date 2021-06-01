Oklahoma man charged with aggravated assault after attack leaves woman with numerous injuries

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro woman says she is suffering from numerous injuries, including a brain bleed and broken occipital bone, after a seemingly random attack by a man exiting a nightclub in Northpark Mall.

According the Oklahoma City Police report, 51-year-old Charles Verner was seen by witnesses and security footage walking out of a nightclub inside Northpark Mall around 9:30 p.m. on May 20, only to punch a stranger before being taken down by club security.

When officers arrived, they found 55-year-old Kimberly Hudelson unconscious on the ground with Verner subdued by club bouncers just feet away.

Both the bouncers and Verner’s girlfriend claim he was having a medical episode while inside the club.

Officers on scene say they attempted to talk to Verner on scene, but he was unresponsive and “barely able to stand and kept staring into nothing.”

Hudelson tells KFOR the incident left her with a brain bleed, broken occipital bone, loss of taste and smell, staples in her chin and head, and a possible broken tail bone.

Verner was not arrested at the scene, but has since been booked into jail.