Oklahoma man charged with arson in Del City apartment fire

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man who is already in police custody on separate charges is now facing an arson complaint.

The Del City Fire Marshall’s Office has filed first-degree arson charges against 20-year-old Teyon Lajuan Brooks related to an apartment fire earlier this month.

On April 7, firefighters with the Del City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at Cedar Hills Apartments and immediately requested assistance.

When fire crews arrived, they saw flames coming from an upstairs unit and residents were already evacuating out of nearby units.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the one unit, but three others received smoke and water damage.

Investigators received several eyewitness statements that placed Brooks in the unit just minutes before the fire.

Also, authorities say threatening text messages were sent to the occupant of the apartment, who was not home at the time of the fire.

Brooks is currently being held in the Tulsa County Jail for unrelated charges.