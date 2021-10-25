Oklahoma man charged with murder in shooting that left child paralyzed

Ronald Bledsoe

Ronald Bledsoe – Oklahoma Department of Corrections

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a 34-year-old Oklahoma City man is facing a murder charge for a 2015 shooting.

On June 12, 2015, officials say a 12-year-old boy was shot while he was riding his bicycle in a parking lot near S.W. 59th and Agnew.

After being shot, the victim became quadriplegic.

Sadly, he died from his injuries on April 29, 2021, six years after the shooting.

Officials identified the suspect as 34-year-old Ronald Bledsoe.

A murder charge was filed against Bledsoe on Oct. 25.

