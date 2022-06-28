NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man who had been released on bond after allegedly hitting and killing a man is now back in jail after violating his bond conditions.

Bradley Hodson faces second-degree murder charges after allegedly hitting a father who was out walking with his son.

Hodson was accused of speeding and driving drunk during that deadly crash in a Newcastle neighborhood on Veteran’s Day in 2020.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officers say Hodson admitted to speeding on a residential street when he hit William Dupler. He also told investigators that he had one beer at dinner before driving home.

After being arrested for the crime, Hodson had been out on bail awaiting trial.

Nearly two years after the crash, Hodson is back behind bars.

“They had a bond hearing [Monday] because he had violated the conditions of his bond,” said McClain County Sheriff Landy Offolter. “And they raised his bond up to 100,000.”

Last month, Hodson was pulled over for excessive speeding.

According to court documents, Hodson also violated his bond conditions by ‘visiting a liquor store and carrying liquor to his vehicle’ on June 14, 2022.

He also reportedly visited a bar in Oklahoma City while on bond.

District Attorney Greg Mashburn told KFOR that Hodson was driving recklessly while intoxicated.

Mashburn requested that Hodson be held without bond – believing he is a flight risk and a danger to the community. That request was denied, but the judge ordered the bond increased to $100,000.