BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Bartlesville man has been charged after he allegedly sent multiple threatening statements to a U.S. Representative from Oklahoma.

Keith Charles Eisenberger, 39, was charged with threatening to assault, kidnap, or murder a United States official; threatening to assault, kidnap, or murder an immediate family member of a United States official, and cyberstalking.

In November 2018, Eisenberger allegedly began making statements about Rep. Kevin Hern that officials say “became increasingly more violent over time.”

The complaint alleges that the statements were made during visits and phone calls to the congressman’s offices in Washington, D.C., and Tulsa, and on social media.

In January of 2019, Eisenberger went to the Washington, D.C. offices and demanded to see Hern.

Officials say he told U.S. Capitol Police that he believed Hern had been elected illegally. He said that he believed the congressman had been appointed to the seat without Eisenberger being considered for it.

In a social media post on Nov. 9, 2020, authorities say Eisenberger voiced his anger about the election and said that the congressman and the state of Oklahoma deserved to be ‘federally executed. He said that if that couldn’t be done, then the resignation, death, or expulsion of Hern was acceptable.

In a post in October of 2021, Eisenberger allegedly said he was going to assault Hern.

In May of this year, officials say Eisenberger then said he wanted to kidnap Hern and his wife, and wished harm would come to the congressman’s family.