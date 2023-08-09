OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man thought he won a pretty good cash prize in the recent Lottery — was he in for a surprise!

According to Lottery officials, when Larry (no last names are provided to the public) checked his ticket on Saturday morning, he thought he had won $10,000. But when he came to the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center to claim his prize, he was told it was actually a $1 million prize and he was shocked!

The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip at 5955 S. Lewis in Tulsa.

Larry 1 MILLION WINNER, Image courtesy Oklahoma Lottery

Larry is now the Oklahoma Lottery’s 79th millionaire.

The ticket was purchased for the $1.35 billion drawing that occurred on Friday, August

4, 2023, the second largest Mega Millions jackpot ever at the time.

For information about how the Oklahoma Lottery contributes to Oklahoma

Education, please visit www.lottery.ok.gov/who-benefits.