Oklahoma man comes in contact with COVID-19 at Missouri hair salon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man said he was told by the Missouri Department of Health on Saturday that he came in contact with the coronavirus at a Springfield, Missouri, Great Clips.

“It was still a surprise because it has just been something on the news,” Neil Dlouhy said.

Dlouhy was on the way home from visiting his mom at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri on May 16.

He said his tire blew out on the highway and it damaged his rim. This forced him to stop and stay in Springfield, Missouri. Dlouhy said there was a Great Clips across the street.

“I went and got a haircut and that’s it,” he said.

According to Dlouhy, everything seemed fine, claiming stylists were sanitizing and washing hands.

“They had all of the precautions in place,” he said. “I wouldn’t have known that there was any issue.”

Back in Oklahoma City, where he’s lived for four years, Dlouhy said he went about his life as normal. He visited hospitals, as required by his sales job, and gyms in his free time. Dlouhy said he was wearing a mask and social distancing at the time anyway.

“I was going about my normal life because I didn’t hear about this until two days ago,” Dlouhy said.

On Saturday, May 23, Dlouhy said he received a call from the Missouri Health Department telling him he came in contact with the coronavirus. Because of HIPPA, they couldn’t tell him exactly where he contacted it. Later, he said he found out it was at the Great Clips and the stylist cutting his hair had the virus.

“I feel fine,” he said.

Now, he’s quarantined at home. The Missouri Health Department told him to take his temperature twice per day.

“I’ve been doing it once in the morning and once in the evening, I haven’t had any spikes, temperature has been level,” he said.

Dlouhy added that he’s ready for the country to reopen, but he urges people to do their part in protecting one another.

“If you’re sick, stay home, and secondly, you have to do what’s right to protect yourself and your community and if that means wearing a mask then wear a mask,” he told KFOR.

Dlouhy said he has a test planned for the coming days. He also said he’s waiting on a response from the Oklahoma State Department of Health for any further instruction.