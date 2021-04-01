Oklahoma man convicted of repeatedly raping child for years, jury recommends life in prison without parole

WOODWARD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Woodward County, Okla., man faces life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of raping, sodomizing and molesting a minor and possessing child pornography.

Martin James Wiseman, 60, was found guilty of first-degree rape, oral sodomy, lewd molestation and aggravated possession of child pornography, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.

The jury recommended Wiseman receive life in prison without parole for the first three charges and life in prison with a $10,000 fine for the aggravated possession of child pornography charge, according to the news release.

Wiseman repeatedly sexually abused a child from 2012 to 2016.

“Wiseman not only sexually abused the child but also recorded the incidents,” the news release states.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Wiseman’s home on Jan. 8, 2019, and seized computers and multiple storage devices. That evidence was taken to the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) office in Tulsa for forensic examination.

“More than 100 images of child sexual exploitation were found on the devices,” the news release states.

Woodward County Sheriff’s Office officials requested assistance from the OSBI with examining and processing digital evidence seized from Wiseman’s home.

“Agents determined some of the pornographic images were of the child that was being sexually abused by Wiseman,” the news release states.

Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Wiseman on Feb. 1, 2019, for rape in the first degree, sodomy and lewd acts with a minor. He was booked in to the Woodward County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond. An additional charge of aggravated possession of child pornography was added in July 2019.

“Thanks to the interagency cooperation between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, we were able to get justice for this child and the others out there that have been or would be victims of Wiseman,” said Chris Boring, Woodward County District Attorney. “I am extremely grateful for the service of this jury. I know it cannot be easy to view the type of evidence that was presented at trial. I am also thankful that on this first day of Child Abuse Awareness Month, the jury sent a strong message to child abusers with this verdict and sentence.”

Contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com if you suspect a child is being sexually exploited. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.