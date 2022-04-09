NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Blanchard, Okla., man died Friday night after he was struck by a vehicle while walking across Interstate 35.

Christopher Paxton, 42, was pronounced dead on I-35 South, at mile marker 106 in Norman, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Paxton was crossing I-35 when he was hit by a southbound 1999 Buick LeSabre at approximately 10:54 p.m., according to OHP officials.

The Buick stopped after hitting Paxton. The driver was not injured, OHP officials said.

OHP listed “pedestrian action” as the cause of the accident.