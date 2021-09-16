Oklahoma man dead after officer-involved shooting in Davis; grandmother says he was struggling with mental health

DAVIS, Okla. (KFOR) – A person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Davis.

OSBI says it all started as a disturbance call.

A Davis police officer found 25-year-old Chris George in the yard.

OSBI says a struggle ensued and George got ahold of the officer’s gun.

During this time, the second officer showed up.

According to OSBI, George fired one round during the struggle. No one was hit.

George raised the gun again, and the second officer fired at George, killing him.

Arlene George says Chris is her grandson.

“They were out here, had him down, beating on him, you know, I don’t know if they were just trying to get him off or what happened,” she said. “All of a sudden he kind of jumped back a little bit and all of a sudden the one shot him, shot him four times, and he laid on the ground, they didn’t help him, they didn’t check to see if he was going to be alright, they didn’t get him an ambulance.”

She says Chris struggled with mental health issues.

“He had just out of the hospital, from the mental disorder place, in crisis unit in Ardmore, and he needed help. He shouldn’t even had been out of that hospital,” she said. “People need to realize that there’s guys out there and kids out there that need help, that need the help that they need for mental disorders.”

OSBI says the officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation but has been released.

Arlene says Chris leaves behind four children.

“He loved his family and he loved his children,” she said.

She says everything happened just a few hours after she went to church with him.

“He went to church with me last night and we sit and we talked about the Bible, talked about Jesus, he seemed like he was enjoying it, but every once in a while he’d looked at me like, ‘Grandma, I love you,” she said. “He had that look like, ‘I’m not sure about things.'”

Arlene says, “I just want to wake up, and say ‘Lord this is just a dream, right?’ I kept praying God would resurrect him, and make him get up from the ground.”

The officer’s name has not been released. OSBI will submit a report to the District Attorney’s office when they’re done investigating. The DA will decide if charges will be filed.