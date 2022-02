LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man died on Turner Turnpike early Wednesday after he was struck by a vehicle.

Russell Mitchell, 49, of Glencoe, Okla., was struck by an unknown vehicle in Turner Turnpike’s westbound lanes, just west of the 183 mile marker in Stroud, at approximately 12:25 a.m., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The accident remains under investigation.

The weather was drizzly and the road was wet at the time of the fatal accident.