OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Osage County are investigating a deadly incident involving a driver.

Around 8 p.m. on April 7, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along N. Prue Rd., just east of County Rd. 1755.

Investigators say 29-year-old Andrew Valentine was driving a 2019 Chevy Cruze westbound on N. Prue Rd. when he jumped out of the vehicle while it was moving.

Officials say he was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

However, he died two days later.

Authorities say they are still investigating why Valentine jumped from the moving vehicle.