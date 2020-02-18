Oklahoma man dies after own semi runs him over

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was killed in a tragic accident involving his semi this week in Garvin County.

It happened on Monday just before 10:20 a.m. on State Highway 7 at the Interstate 35 overpass, approximately 3 miles west of Davis, Oklahoma.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 53-year-old Jimmy Hefley, of Davis, had exited his semi for an unknown reason when he was subsequently run over by it.

The report states the semi “became mobile under its own power.”

Hefley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

