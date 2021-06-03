Oklahoma man dies after struck by train

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A pedestrian died Thursday after he was struck by a train in Eastern Oklahoma.

Roger Wiley, 62, of Wagoner, Okla., was pronounced dead at 35th Street East and 80th Street North, one mile north and west of Okay, Okla., in Wagoner County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Wiley was walking north on train tracks when, at approximately 9:06 a.m., he was struck by a northbound Union Pacific train that was pulling 138 cars, according to OHP.

The fatal accident remains under investigation.

