Oklahoma man dies after struck by vehicle on Grady County highway overnight

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Anadarko man was trying to load a vehicle onto a car dolly overnight in Grady County when he was struck by another vehicle and killed.

Artemio Moreno, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Oklahoma Highway 37, within a mile east of County Road 2860 and two miles east of Minco, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

A 2007 Chevy Impala was parked in Highway 37’s westbound lane. Moreno was trying to load the Impala onto a car dolly attached to a 2015 Chevy Silverado pickup that was also parked in the westbound lane, according to the news release.

A 20-year-old Tuttle man was driving a 2012 Chevy Silverado pickup with two passengers on the highway and at approximately 3:47 a.m. swerved to the right to avoid hitting the 2015 Chevy, but ended up hitting Moreno, the pickup, the dolly and the Impala, according to the news release.

The 20-year-old was driving under the influence. Neither he nor his two passengers were injured, the news release states.