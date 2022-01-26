COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Cotton County man died from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash after initially refusing treatment at the scene.

Robert Piatt, 78, of Walters, Okla., died at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City on Saturday, Jan. 15, according to his obituary in The Lawton Constitution.

Piatt died from injuries he suffered in a crash on Jan. 9 on East 1860 Road and OK-5, two miles south of Walters, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release issued on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

He was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup south on OK-5. He was approaching E 1860 when at approximately 11:24 a.m. he went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment, according to OHP.

Piatt refused all treatment at the scene, but was later transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later flown to OU Medical, where he was admitted in serious condition with internal torso injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.