Oklahoma man dies, his passenger suffers critical injuries in vehicle crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Broken Bow, Okla., man died and another man was critically injured in a crash in McCurtain County.

Bradley Lappin, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His passenger, 47-year-old Tarrous Lewis of Idabel, Okla., is in critical condition at McCurtain Memorial Hospital in Idabel, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 3:38 p.m. Friday on Old 21 Road, just west of Ridged Rock Road, about three miles south and two miles east of Idabel, according to OHP officials.

Lappin was driving a 2004 Chevy Colorado east on Old 21 Road. The vehicle failed to negotiate a turn and went off the left side of the road. It then went into a broadslide and rolled one-and-a-half times before coming to rest on its top. Lappin was ejected during the crash, according to OHP.

Two other passengers, a 36-year-old woman and seven-year-old girl, both from Idabel, were also in the vehicle. The 36 year old is listed as stable at McCurtain Memorial. The seven year old was treated and released from the hospital.

Only Lewis and the 36-year-old passenger were wearing a seatbelt, officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.