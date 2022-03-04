BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Durant, Okla., man died Friday from injuries he suffered in a three-vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks.

Jack Redden, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 12:23 p.m. Friday on Leavenworth Trail, just north of Smiser Road, approximately 3.7 miles south of Mead, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Redden was driving a 2011 Chevy. The model of the vehicle was not provided by OHP officials.

A 2013 Peterbilt and a 2022 Freightliner were both involved in the collision.

Officials have not provided details on how the crash occurred. What happened remains under investigation.

The road was dry and the weather was cloudy when the crash occurred, according to officials.

The drivers of the semi-trucks were not injured. A passenger who was in the Freightliner was not injured either.

Redden was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, OHP officials said.