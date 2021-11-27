Oklahoma man dies in 3-vehicle crash

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Spavinaw, Okla., man died Friday from injuries he suffered in a three-vehicle crash.

Michael R. Shearrer, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on State Highway 82, less than a mile south of County Road East 410 and one mile north of Spavinaw in Mayes County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Shearrer was driving a 2012 Jeep with a 21-year-old male passenger inside.

The crash also involved a 2015 GMC pickup that had a passenger, and a 2016 Subaru that had an adult passenger and a 12-year-old male passenger.

The GMC pickup was heading north on Highway 82, and the Jeep and Subaru were both heading south on the highway.

The pickup went into the path of the Jeep and hit it head-on. The pickup then hit the Subaru, then rolled an unknown number of times before coming to rest on its wheels. The Jeep also rolled upon impact and came to rest on its wheels. The Subaru went off the left side of the road upon impact and went through a fence, according to OHP officials.

Shearrer was pinned inside the Jeep. Spavinaw and Strang firefighters removed his body from the wreckage.

The driver of the pickup, a Eucha, Okla., man, was flown to Saint John Hospital in Tulsa. He is in good condition with head, arm, leg and internal and external torso injuries. His passenger, a woman from Eucha, is also in good condition at Saint John Hospital.

The Jeep passenger is in good condition at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He suffered head, arm, leg and internal torso injuries.

The driver of the Subaru, a 24-year-old from Pulaski, Wis., was not injured, nor was his 51-year-old male passenger. The 12-year-old passenger suffered head injuries but refused treatment at the scene, according to OHP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.