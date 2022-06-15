MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man died in a 4-wheeler crash on Tuesday.

Jimmy Dale Rosson, 70, of Haskell, Okla., died from massive injuries at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

The crash occurred at 5:39 p.m. Tuesday on West 20th Street North, approximately a half mile west of North 94th Street West in Muskogee County, OHP officials said.

Rosson and a 34-year-old male passenger were riding a Honda Rancher 4-wheeler, heading west on a gravel road, when they went off the right side of the road and hit the ground. Both the driver and the passenger were thrown from the ATV upon impact, OHP officials said.

The passenger, a Muskogee resident, was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Muskogee. He was treated and released for minor injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.