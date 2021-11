COAL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials are investigating an ATV accident that resulted in a man’s death on Monday.

Kirk Loudermilk, 57, of Coalgate died on private property located around 6.8 miles south and 1.6 miles east of Tupelo, Okla., in Coal County, according to OHP officials.

Loudermilk was riding a 2016 Hisun ATV when the accident occurred, according to OHP.

Authorities are investigating how the accident occurred.