Oklahoma man dies in Bryan County crash

DURANT, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a young Oklahoma man died after crashing head on into a semitruck Monday afternoon.

According to the accident report, 26-year-old Jordan L. Cottingame was traveling eastbound on US Highway 70 in a 2005 Pontiac Vibe when he traveled left of center and struck a 2015 Peterbilt head-on.

OHP says both vehicles departed roadway right and came to a stop, but Cottingame was ejected from his vehicle.

Cottingame was transported by Bryan County EMS to Alliance Durant then transported by AirEvac to OU Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

Authorities say Cottingame was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.