Oklahoma man dies in Bryan County crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURANT, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a young Oklahoma man died after crashing head on into a semitruck Monday afternoon.

According to the accident report, 26-year-old Jordan L. Cottingame was traveling eastbound on US Highway 70 in a 2005 Pontiac Vibe when he traveled left of center and struck a 2015 Peterbilt head-on.

OHP says both vehicles departed roadway right and came to a stop, but Cottingame was ejected from his vehicle.

Cottingame was transported by Bryan County EMS to Alliance Durant then transported by AirEvac to OU Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

Authorities say Cottingame was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter