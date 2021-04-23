Oklahoma man dies in vehicle collision with semi-truck in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Anadarko man died in a vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning when he collided with a semi-truck in Grady County.

Thomas Mauchahty-Ware, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. 62, less than a mile west of County Road 2770 and 1.2 miles east of Verden, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Mauchahty-Ware was driving a 2016 Ford Fiesta east on U.S. 62 at a high rate of speed when, for an unknown reason, he switched lanes to the outside lane and struck the rear of a 2012 Mack truck at approximately 6:38 a.m., according to the news release.

He was pinned in the vehicle for approximately two hours, the news release states.

Mauchahty-Ware was not wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred, according to the news release.

The crash remains under investigation.

