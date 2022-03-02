BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Sayre, Okla., man died from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash with a semi-truck on Tuesday.

Travis Lee Gartner, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:05 p.m. at the intersection of E1160 and N1940, approximately 6 miles west and 2 miles south of Elk City, according to OHP officials.

Gartner was driving a 2012 Infiniti QX56 south on N1940, as a 1993 Freightliner was heading west on E1160. The Infiniti and the semi-truck collided in the intersection, officials said.

The crash caused Gartner to be pinned in the vehicle for an undisclosed amount of time.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 29-year-old Willow, Okla., man, was treated and released from Great Plains Regional Medical Center in Elk City.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.