MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Foyil, Okla., man died in a vehicle collision with a semi-truck Friday just outside of Adair in Mayes County.

Kalvin Grumbein, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Interstate 44, 2.6 miles west and one mile north of Adair, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Grumbein was driving a 2009 Chevy Cobalt west on I-44. He lost control of the vehicle at around 11:38 a.m., went off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail. He re-entered the roadway, but was struck by a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer that was also heading west, OHP officials said.

Both vehicles went off the right side of the road upon impact. The semi-truck rolled a quarter time, landing on its side.

Grumbein was pinned in the Chevy for 37 minutes. Adair firefighters freed his body using the jaws of life.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 42-year-old male from Chicago, Ill., was not injured. A passenger in the truck, a 21-year-old male from Chicago, refused treatment at the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.