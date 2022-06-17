A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man died in a head-on vehicle collision in Kay County on Friday.

The 55-year-old Bartlesville man, whose name is being withheld until his next of kin are notified, died at the scene of the crash, less than a mile west of the Oklahoma 11 and Waverly intersection, and four miles south and two miles west of Newkirk, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The man was driving his car east on Oklahoma 11 when he crossed the center line and went into oncoming traffic. He collided head-on with a 1998 Toyota Sienna that was heading west. His vehicle then went off the right side of the road. The Sienna also went off the road, rolling a half rotation and landing on its roof in a ditch, according to OHP officials.

The driver of the Sienna, an 83-year-old Ponca City man, was flown by medical helicopter to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He was admitted in fair condition with head and arm injuries.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the collision

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.