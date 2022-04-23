WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man died in a hospital after he was struck by a vehicle early Saturday.

Avery Michael Rogers, 40, of Wagoner, Okla., was pronounced dead at Wagoner Community Hospital, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Rogers was hit by a 2008 Chevy Silverado driven by a Wagoner man at approximately 12:24 a.m. at E690 and South 297 Road, five miles north of Wagoner, OHP officials said.

Information was not provided on how the accident occurred. It remains under investigation.

The driver of the Chevy was not injured, officials said.