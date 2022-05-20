OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Jay, Okla., man died in a Missouri hospital six days after a vehicle crash in Ottawa County, Okla.

Kevin Backward, 45, died Thursday at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo., from injuries he suffered in a crash on the evening of May 13, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

The crash occurred on OK-125, just north of East 170 Road, one mile north of Fairland, Okla., OHP officials said.

Backward was driving a 2006 Dodge 1500 pickup south on OK-125. He went off the left side of the road and into a ditch. The pickup rolled two and a half times before coming to rest on its roof. He was pinned in the vehicle for approximately eight minutes, according to OHP.

Driving under the influence of alcohol was the cause of the collision, OHP officials said.