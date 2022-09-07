MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.

Cully Turner, 51, of Elmore City died at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Turner suffered head, arm, leg and internal torso injuries in the crash. He died several hours after being flown by medical helicopter to the hospital.

The crash occurred on U.S. 77, south of Ketner Road and 4.9 miles north of Davis.

Turner was riding a 2017 Harley-Davidson south on U.S. 77. He rode off the right side of the road and went into a broad slide. He was ejected from the motorcycle, OHP officials said.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Turner was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.