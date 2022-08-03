MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.

Jerry Bumpass, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Baldwin Road at Ball Park Road, a mile east of Sulphur, Okla., in Murray County.

Bumpass was driving a 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Ball Park Road when he attempted to turn south on Baldwin Road and lost control. He then, for an unknown reason, accelerated and hit a metal gate, according to OHP officials.

He died from head and internal torso injuries.

Bumpass was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.