Oklahoma man dies in Texas hospital after vehicle struck by semi-truck

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Texhoma, Okla., man died in a hospital Friday from injuries he suffered after his vehicle was struck by a semi-truck on Tuesday.

Jacky Lee Fry, 89, died at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Fry suffered fatal head injuries when his 2005 Lincoln SGL was hit by a 2022 Peterbilt semi-truck on U.S. 54, a mile west of Mile 20, which is four miles west of Goodwell, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

He was driving east on U.S. 54 at slow speed. The semi-truck, driven by a Galva, Kan., man, was also heading east on U.S. 54, but at normal speed, according to OHP.

As the driver of the semi-truck topped a hill at around 2:49 p.m., he saw Fry’s vehicle, but not in time to avoid crashing into it. Both vehicles went off the right side of the road upon impact, OHP officials said.

Fry was taken by ambulance to Guymon, Okla., then flown to University Medical Center.

OHP officials listed inattention as the cause of the collision.