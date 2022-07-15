OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man died in a vehicle crash in Ottawa County on Thursday.

The crash occurred at 6:13 p.m. Thursday on County Road South 520, a half-mile north of County Road East 240, and about two miles south of Afton, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Jeffery Ryan Bliesath, 66, of Bernice, Okla., died at the scene of the crash, OHP officials said.

Bliesath was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry north on County Road South 520 when he went off the left side of the road for an unknown reason and hit a culvert. The vehicle traveled another 84 feet before overturning an unknown number of times, ejecting Bliesath as it rolled, according to officials.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Bliesath was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.