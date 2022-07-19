SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man died in a vehicle crash Monday.

Gregg Lewis, 45, of Cromwell, Okla., died at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m. Monday on Interstate 40 East, at mile marker 210, two miles west of Cromwell, according to officials.

Lewis was driving a 2006 Pontiac east on I-40 when he went off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail. The vehicle rolled an unknown number of times, and Lewis was ejected.

He was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, OHP officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.