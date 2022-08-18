A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man died in a vehicle crash Wednesday.

Charles Harding, 86, of Nashoba, Okla., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:21 p.m. on U.S. 271, three miles south of Summerfield in LeFlore County, OHP officials said.

Harding was driving a 2020 Chevy Spark south in the northbound lane of U.S. 271, left of center. A 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling north on U.S. 271 and swerved into the southbound lane to avoid Harding’s vehicle. Harding corrected and crashed into the F-150, according to OHP officials.

The driver of the F-150, a 46-year-old male from McAlester, was treated and released from Talihina Medical Center. His passenger, a 50-year-old Talihina man, is stable with internal torso injuries.

The driver of the F-150 and his passenger were wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred. Harding was not wearing a seatbelt, officials said.

The weather was cloudy at the time of the crash.