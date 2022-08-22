MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man died in a vehicle crash in Mayes County on Monday.

Merle Gray, 78, of Pryor, Okla., died from injuries he suffered in the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:54 p.m. in the 8100 block of West 480 Road, approximately 2.5 miles west of Pryor, OHP officials said.

Gray was driving a 2020 Toyota 4Runner east. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a tree, according to OHP.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigaiton.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, officials said.