CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Elk City, Okla., man died from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash in Custer County.

Jacob Wing, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Interstate 40 West, four miles west of Clinton, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Wing was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima west on I-40 when he slowed down for congested traffic. A 2018 Chevy Silverado 2500 was traveling behind the Altima. The Chevy’s driver did not properly slow down and crashed into the rear of the Altima at approximately 4:35 p.m., according to OHP.

Both vehicles left the roadway upon impact, entered a construction zone and overturned.

The driver of the Chevy, a 38-year-old Oklahoma man, refused medical treatment.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, according to OHP.