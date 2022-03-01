OKMULGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Beggs, Okla., man died from injuries he suffered in a car crash Tuesday.

Clinton Hudgens, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Celia Berryhill Road, less than a mile west of 240 Road and just outside of Okmulgee, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:02 p.m. Tuesday.

Hudgens was driving a 2012 Chevy Impala.

Information on how the crash occurred was not provided. What happened remains under investigation.