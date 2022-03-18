WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Burns Flat, Okla., man died in a vehicle crash in Washita County on Friday.

Steven Patton, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Oklahoma 152, west of North 2190 Road, approximately four and a half miles west of Cordell, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Patton was driving a 1999 Ford F-150 west on Oklahoma 152. He crossed the center line, entering the eastbound lane at approximately 10:53 a.m., and collided with an eastbound 2014 Ford F-150, according to officials.

Both the1999 F-150 and the 2014 F-150 went off the right side of the road. The 2014 rolled once, landing on its wheels.

The driver of the 2014 F-150, a 43-year-old man from Somerset, Texas, was flown to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He suffered head and internal and external torso injuries. OHP officials did not provide his medical condition in the collision summary.

Patton was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the other pickup was wearing a seatbelt, OHP officials said.

Severe cross winds were blowing at the time of the crash, according to OHP.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.