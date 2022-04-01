STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash on Friday.

Joe R. Compton, 81, of Foster was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on OK-29 at the intersection of N 3010 Road, two miles east of Bray in Stephens County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Compton was driving a 2002 Toyota Tacoma east on OK-29 when, for an unknown reason, he went off the left side of the road at 2:57 p.m. He got back onto the road but then went off the right side of the road. His vehicle overturned an unknown number of times, OHP officials said.

He was pinned in the vehicle for two hours. The Bray-Doyle Fire Department used the jaws of life to free his body from the vehicle.

Compton was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

The weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash.