STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man died in a vehicle crash on Monday.

Michael L. Morrow, 66, of Duncan, Okla., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on West Camelback Road, less than a mile east of North 2770 Road, three miles west of Duncan in Stephens County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Morrow was heading west in a 1992 Lincoln two car when at 4:03 p.m. he went off the left side of the road, got back onto the road and went off the right side. He overcorrected and was departing the roadway to the left when he was struck on the passenger side by a 2011 Dodge Ram, according to OHP officials.

He was pinned inside the tow car for approximately an hour and a half, OHP officials said.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, a juvenile, was treated and released from a hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.