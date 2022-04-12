COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Lawton man died in a crash in Comanche County on Tuesday.

John R. Howard, 69, of Lawton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Oklahoma 17, west of NE 135th Street, 2.6 miles east of Elgin, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Howard was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban west on OK-17. He went off the right side of the road at approximately 9:56 a.m., struck a fence and then a tree.

He was pinned inside the vehicle 15 minutes.

The passenger inside the vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.