ROGER MILLS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man died in a vehicle crash Saturday morning.

Damien Gibson, 21, of Reydon, Okla., died from injuries he suffered in the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Oklahoma 47, a half-mile west of County Road 1810, and seven miles west of Cheyenne, Okla., in Rogers Mills County, according to OHP.

Gibson was driving a 2002 GMC pickup east on Oklahoma 47. The vehicle went off the roadway, hit a tree and stopped against a fence. He was ejected 10 feet from the vehicle, OHP officials said.

He was not wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred, according to OHP.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.