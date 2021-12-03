Oklahoma man dies in vehicle crash in Washita County

WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Sentinel, Okla., man died from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash on Friday.

Richard Lee Barge, 50 was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 11:40 a.m. on Oklahoma 44, about a half mile south of Sentinel, Highway Patrol officials said.

Barge was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe north on Highway 44 and went off the right side of the road at a curve. He overcorrected and went off the road’s left side. The vehicle struck a barbed wire fence and rolled an undetermined number of times before coming to rest on its driver’s side, officials said.

He was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

OHP officials listed “unsafe speed” as the cause of the collision.