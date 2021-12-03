Oklahoma man dies in vehicle crash in Washita County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Sentinel, Okla., man died from injuries he suffered in a vehicle crash on Friday.

Richard Lee Barge, 50 was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 11:40 a.m. on Oklahoma 44, about a half mile south of Sentinel, Highway Patrol officials said.

Barge was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe north on Highway 44 and went off the right side of the road at a curve. He overcorrected and went off the road’s left side. The vehicle struck a barbed wire fence and rolled an undetermined number of times before coming to rest on its driver’s side, officials said.

He was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

OHP officials listed “unsafe speed” as the cause of the collision.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter