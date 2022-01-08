Oklahoma man dies in vehicle crash

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man died in a vehicle crash in Rogers County on Friday.

The 45-year-old Tulsa man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash occurred at 4:03 p.m. on State Highway 20, less than a mile east of County Road EW 480 and five miles east of Owasso, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a 2009 Honda Civic east on State Highway 20 when he went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line, went off the left side of the road, overcorrected again and struck a westbound 2003 GMC Yukon on its driver’s side, according to OHP officials.

The driver of the Yukon refused treatment at the scene.

The cause of the crash was listed as operating a vehicle at “speed greater than reasonable and proper.”

No further details were provided.