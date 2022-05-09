MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say the body of a 69-year-old Oklahoma man has been found at Lake Eufaula.

On May 3, officials say 69-year-old Michael Etris headed to Lake Eufaula to go fishing on his 16-foot PXM boat.

When he didn’t return home, he was reported missing.

Shortly before midnight, officials were able to find the boat partially submerged in the water at Lake Eufaula.

However, there was no sign of Etris.

Following another on-water search on May 6, authorities say Etris’ body was found in approximately 43 feet of water.