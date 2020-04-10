Oklahoma man drowns at Lake Texoma

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 62-year-old Oklahoma man has died after drowning at Lake Texoma.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to the Catfish Bay Marina on Lake Texoma following a reported drowning.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 62-year-old Merle Perkins and others were drinking alcohol on a 1985 Cruiser Vessel docked at the marina on Thursday evening.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday night, everyone else went to bed except Perkins.

In the morning, Perkins was found floating between the boat slip and the vessel.