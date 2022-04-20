TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A Tulsa, Okla., man drowned in the Arkansas River in Tulsa city limits.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials identified the drowning victim as 59-year-old Prachern Villarreal.

Villarreal drowned a few feet west of the river’s east bank near 7200 South Riverside Drive, OHP officials said.

His family reported him missing on Tuesday. They told officials that he liked to fish on the river.

Villarreal’s vehicle was found in a parking lot near the scene.

Tulsa firefighters recovered his body from four feet of water at approximately 5:04 p.m. Wednesday.

Preliminary findings from Tulsa medical examiners are consistent with drowning, officials said.

A flotation device was not being used.