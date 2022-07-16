MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Red Oak, Okla., man drowned in the Arkansas River Friday morning.

The body of 73-year-old Glenn Newburn was recovered from the Arkansas River at approximately 10:35 a.m. Saturday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Newburn was walking with another person along the bank of the Arkansas River, approximately 200 yards east of 124th Street in Taft, Okla., on Friday at approximately 8:45 a.m.

He was walking in calf-deep water, but stepped off a sandbar in moving water that was three-and-a-half feet deep. He went into the water and did not resurface, OHP officials said.

His body was recovered Saturday about a half-mile east of where he went into the water, officials said.