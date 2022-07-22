MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man drowned in a swimming pool on Friday.

Odus Flatt Jr., 63, was pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital in Muskogee, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

The drowning occurred at around 10:45 a.m. in a private pool in the 8800 block of South 24th Street West in Muskogee County, OHP officials said.

Authorities have not released details on how the incident occurred. It remains under investigation.

A personal floatation device was not in use when the incident occurred, officials said.